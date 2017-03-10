Feds probe listeria outbreak linked to cheese; 2 dead

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to a recalled cheese that has sickened several people and killed two in Connecticut and Vermont.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Thursday it’s investigating with federal officials and agencies in other states.

Federal officials say the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium linked to the outbreak likely originated from a soft raw milk cheese named Ouleout (OH’-lee-owt) made by Vulto Creamery in Walton, New York.

The creamery recalled several soft cheeses Tuesday. It hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.

Six cases have been confirmed in Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Florida. The names and hometowns of the people who died in Connecticut and Vermont haven’t been released.

Officials say Vulto’s cheeses were sold at a Whole Foods in Fairfield, Connecticut, and potentially at specialty cheese shops around the state.

