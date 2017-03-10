Deputies investigate shooting at Pinellas County movie theater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to a shooting at a movie theater in Pinellas County.
Deputies say it was accidental and the shooter was carrying a permit, but no other details were provided.
We do not know whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the theater.
Stay with us for more updates as this story develops.
