Coast Guard rescues 2 missing jet skiers in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two missing jet skiers on Thursday, just south of the Gandy Bridge in Tampa Bay.

Their friend was riding with them when one of the jet skis malfunctioned. He left the two men to go to shore for a tow line.

When he returned, they were nowhere in sight.

The man called 911 and helicopter and boat crews were called to the scene.

The helicopter, from Air Station Clearwater, located the missing men in the bay and directed the boat crew, from Station St. Petersburg, to their location, rescued the men and transported them to Gandy Boat Ramp.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bonneau said in a statement, “It is very important to have a VHF radio on board any vessel when out on the water. When in a group of boats, the most important thing is to stay together and communicate for assistance.”

The Tampa Police department aided in the search.

