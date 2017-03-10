Chakra healing is the latest growing trend in medicine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—East meets West in the world of medicine—as more doctors are willing to help patients explore alternative treatments to deal with stress or pain through chakra healing.

“Something released inside of me and I felt more connected to myself and the people around me and I feel like I’m living my life again,” said retired disabled Army veteran, Savannah Gentry.

She was tired of medications and turned to chakra healing as a last resort.

“I’m 100% disabled and they want to give me every pill imaginable and I can’t live my life pilled out,” Gentry said.

Pharmacist turned chakra practitioner Elena Bensonoff says she works with four Tampa doctors who refer her patients who are seeking alternative treatments.

“It could be anything from anxiety it could be physical symptoms – a person could be lost or overwhelmed with what’s happening in life.”, said Bensonoff of Wholistic of Tampa.

Bensonoff also works with patients on how to deal with stress and pain, through exercises, foods and lifestyle practices.

“So when things start to get stressful or chaotic in your life – you go back to that moment of peaceful feeling and you have those gentle reminders.”, said Melissa Pierce who is a therapist who not only refers patients to Bensonoff, but found relief herself after several sessions.

The chakra trend is growing, and medicine merges and ancient practices are more accepted.

