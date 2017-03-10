Brevard sheriff seeks out suspects with ‘Wheel of Fugitive’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff’s weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” show on Facebook is drawing in viewers and laughs, but he says it’s also putting suspects in jail.

For the past 18 months, in brief videos posted to his agency’s Facebook page, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has selected one fugitive per week with the spin of a large green wheel. Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., viewers can see which fugitive out of the 10 pictured on the wheel will be the winner – or loser – to be pursued that week.

Ivey urges the fugitive to give up and adds, “We’ll see you next time on Wheel of Fugitive.”

Ivey says many fugitives have been turned in via tips from the public, and some have indeed turned themselves in.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories