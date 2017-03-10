Boy, 2, throws tantrum during encounter with Queen Elizabeth

Associated Press Published:
Michelle Lun, left, holds on to her son Alfie, 2-years-old as they meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the unveiling during the the unveiling of a national memorial honouring the Armed Forces and civilians who served their country during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in London Thursday March 9, 2017. Britain's Prince Philip stands at right(Toby Melville/Pool Via AP)
Two-year-old Alfie Lun, 2, is held up by his mother Michelle Lun as he hands a bouquet to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the the unveiling of a national memorial honouring the Armed Forces and civilians who served their country during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in London Thursday March 9, 2017. (Toby Melville/Pool Via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A 2-year-old boy in England wasn’t very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother’s arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn’t appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s