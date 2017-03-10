Bold thieves hit Pasco Home Depots with surprising knowledge

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The video is clear, the thief is bold and confrontational.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office is looking for three people in connection with stolen gift cars from the Home Depot located at 32715 Eiland Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL. on March 8.

In security footage, a man, dressed as a woman walks up to a store computer, shoves a store clerk out of the way and then begins to activate gift cards from the store.

It appears the thief has knowledge of the Home Depot System.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The suspect accessed the store computer and was able to activate $1900 in Home Depot Visa & MasterCard gift cards. The suspects also pushed a civilian standing nearby. The suspects fled the store on foot and no suspect vehicle was identified.”

The sheriff’s office believes more than one person is involved in the crime and the same suspects hit another Home Depot a few hours later.

According to the Sheriff’s office, ” The suspects committed the same crime at the Home Depot located at 871 N Us Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. The suspects were successful in activating approximately $5000 in Home Depot Visa & MasterCard gift cards at this location.”

The sheriff’s office reports a victim described one suspect as a black male, approximately 30 years old, dressed as a female. The second suspect is described as a black female approximately 20 years old with unkempt collar length hair and a third suspect is a black male approximately 20 years old with a faded flat top hair cut.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

