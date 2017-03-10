8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 11-12

1. Gasparilla Music Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Local bands will perform alongside Grammy-nominated alternative rockers Cage the Elephant. Get the details

2. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

There are tons of other family-friendly activities including the Speed Zone, IndyCar Series Fan Village, beer gardens, driver autograph sessions and interactive games and exhibits. Get the details

3. Day Out With Thomas (Saturday)

Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Tampa and your kids can join him to meet Sir Topham Hatt. Get the details

4. Mardi Gras at Universal (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Bourbon Street is making its way from the bayou to the streets of Universal Studios Florida. Get the details

5. Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience (Sunday)

Game of Thrones full orchestra and choir will take fans on a musical journey through the realm with life scale visuals never seen before. Get the details

6. Paddyfest Shamrock Shuffle (Sunday)

The 3K family fun run takes place at the mall to collect bracelets. Get the details

7. Tampa Bay Beer Week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Multiple businesses participating in beer brunch across the Tampa Bay area for Beer Week. Get the details

8. Gasparilla Music Festival Kids Fest (Sunday)

All of your family will get into the museum for a free Gasparilla Music Festival concert featuring Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Get the details

