Women in the Military

Earlier this week we learned The U.S. Marine Corps is investigating allegations that military personnel and other veterans distributed nude photos of female colleagues and other service women on a Facebook group called marines united. hundreds of Marines may be caught up in the scandal. There are currently almost 215 thousand women serving in our military.
Our next guests are both Army veterans and they’re also West Point graduates. Laura Westley served in the Iraq invasion and wrote a book and musical about it, titled “War Virgin.” Carol Barkalow graduated from the very first class that allowed women at West Point. While serving on active duty, she wrote and published “In The Men’s House”

Carol and Laura are having a free Women Warrior Writing Workshop at the University of Tampa on April 1st.  It’s open to all women service members, veterans and women family members.  The goal is to help other women write their own military narratives so that history is full of these rich contributions and stories of heroism, strength and resilience.

http://www.warvirgin.com/event/women-warriors-writing-workshop/

 

 

