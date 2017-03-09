Will Ruskin hit-and-run suspect’s relatives face charges?

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Elizabeth Soria told News Channel 8 she had no idea where her husband was, although he was located in the mobile home park where the family lives on 24th SE in Ruskin.

“We were not hiding him,” said Elizabeth Soria. “You know what, as long as he called me and told me he was okay that’s all that matters.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers nabbed Jorge Soria on Thursday morning. He’s been wanted in connection with the hit-and-run accident that severely injured 13-year old Cameron Fuller on New Years Eve.

For months, authorities combed the area, but were not able to find him. They suspected family members were helping him hide.

Now that he’s been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and driving on a suspended license, detectives may now be setting their sites on his family. If relatives knew where he was, obstruction of justice is a crime.

Felix Vega, a former prosecutor, is now a legal analyst for News Channel 8. Vega believes detectives may have a number of questions for those relatives.

“Did they know about his whereabouts, were they actively concealing him? Did they not give information to the police? Do you know where he is?”

Vega said each case is evaluated individually, and in some instances where one family member turns in a suspect, that person will not face charges.

“If a family member comes forward eventually, or even a friend comes forward and they tell us where the person is, that’s the main concern and it becomes a quid pro quo,” said Vega. “Do we want the pound of flesh from the person hiding him? Versus the fact we actually got the person off the street.”

