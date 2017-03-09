Walmart Supercenters giving away 3 million cupcakes nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart Supercenters are giving away three million cupcakes nationwide to celebrate “everyone’s birthday everywhere.”
Stores in the Tampa area will be giving away nearly 53,000 free cupcakes on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Almost 214,000 cupcakes will be given away for the mass-birthday celebration in Florida.
You can find your closest Walmart store online before heading out to pick up your sweet treat.
