VIDEO: Celebrity cruise ship moves mighty close to Florida couple’s home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC NEWS/WFLA) — A couple in Florida can’t believe how close a cruise ship came to their waterfront home.

Bill and Yasmin Todhunter are still in shock, days after a Celebrity Cruise ship got extremely close to their property in Fort Lauderdale.

They were screaming at the large ship to stop and recorded this cell phone video as the Celebrity Equinox came closer.

The couple says it is the first time this has ever happened.

Royal Caribbean, which is the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement that the ship was “in her assigned channel at all times.”

The company added that the vessel operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk.

But, the Todhunters say the statement from the company is not enough. They believe something went wrong that day and want a better explanation.