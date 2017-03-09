Tampa police officers rescue injured osprey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers rescued an injured osprey Wednesday night.
Corporal Wilson and Officer Thanasas found the wild osprey with an injured wing and took him into protective custody.
“Oscar” was taken to Tampa Bay Veterinary Emergency Service.
Oscar did not suffer from any broken bones, but did have a wound on his wing that required treatment and antibiotics.
The veterinary staff told police Busch Gardens Tampa Bay picked up the osprey to rehabilitate him back to health with the goal of releasing him back to the wild.
They said if Oscar can’t make a full recovery, he will have a permanent home at Busch Gardens.
