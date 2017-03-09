Starbucks releasing first-ever spring cups

(WFLA) – Starbucks is celebrating the spring season with its first-ever spring hot beverage cup.

The cups will be available beginning March 16 at Starbucks stores in the US and Canada for a limited time.

Each cup gets its own cheerful color with white dogs and hand-drawn designs.

The cups will be available in stores for just a few days, the company said.

Spring officially arrives March 20.

