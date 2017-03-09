South Florida man beat coworker to death with crowbar

By Published:
Broward Sheriff’s Office

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker beat a fellow worker to death with a crowbar at a South Florida site.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says 32-year-old Jonathan Schuler was arrested shortly after Wednesday morning’s attack on 32-year-old Arcenio Alvarez.

Authorities say Schuler and Alvarez worked for different companies at the same Deerfield Beach construction site, so investigators weren’t sure if the two men had ever met before Wednesday. Alvarez was an employee of N&P Demolition, a subcontractor on the site. Schuler was a day laborer who was contracted only for the day.

Investigators say they’re working to determine a motive for the seemingly unprovoked attack.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s