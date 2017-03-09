South Florida man beat coworker to death with crowbar

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker beat a fellow worker to death with a crowbar at a South Florida site.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says 32-year-old Jonathan Schuler was arrested shortly after Wednesday morning’s attack on 32-year-old Arcenio Alvarez.

Authorities say Schuler and Alvarez worked for different companies at the same Deerfield Beach construction site, so investigators weren’t sure if the two men had ever met before Wednesday. Alvarez was an employee of N&P Demolition, a subcontractor on the site. Schuler was a day laborer who was contracted only for the day.

Investigators say they’re working to determine a motive for the seemingly unprovoked attack.

