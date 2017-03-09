Sarasota man arrested on child porn possession charges

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man is in police custody after authorities found 15 files containing child pornography at his home.

Police obtained a warrant for a home at 3101 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota after they discovered the residence’s IP address was used to download the content.

They determined Igor Soshnik, 34 lived at the residence.

During the investigation, authorities seized two laptops, two cell phones, DVDs and CDs.

A scan of these electronics found 40 pornographic images of children.

Soshnik faces 40 felony counts of child pornography possession.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and the charges are pending.

