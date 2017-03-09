Python hunters wanted in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve ever been interested in hunting pythons, you’re in luck.

The South Florida Water Management District Governing Board approved pilot program funding on Thursday, designed to incentivize private parties who are prepared to help eliminate the snakes from public lands.

The monetary compensation program will give participants access to district-owned lands in an effort to remove the snakes that have become the apex predators of the Everglades.

“This Board is taking appropriate action to push back the infestation of these invaders,” said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Dan O’Keefe. “Floridians should have no sympathies for this notorious strangler, and this latest initiative should pave the way for further exotic elimination efforts.”

On April 1, 25 participants will be selected to work with district staff to implement the program to kill pythons over a 60 day period.

Participants are encouraged to register online beginning Friday.

Each participant will be given instructions and field identification guides, allowing access to lands infested with pythons in Miami-Dade County.

Participants will be paid minimum wage hourly, up to eight hours daily. Depending on the size of the snake presented, there will be additional payments per python. Pythons measuring up to four feet will pay $50, with an additional $25 for each foot measured above four feet. An additional $100 will be given for each python nest with eggs eliminated.

Participants must be 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and access to a mobile device for GPS software.

