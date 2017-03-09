Protesters want Bartow Police Officer fired after calling former President Obama a “gorilla”

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bartow Police Officer is under fire after a post from her personal Facebook page.

Thursday, a group of protesters lined the sidewalk outside of the Bartow Police Department to demand the firing of Bartow Police Officer Christina Arribas.

Back in November, a citizen complained to the Bartow Police Department about a post originating from Arribas’ personal Faceook page, in which she goes by the name Chrissy GillRakers.

The post was “Yes!!! This year we lost two gorillas. One is in heaven, and one is moving out of the White House. One will be missed. One will not be.”

Back in December, Arribas was suspended for two days, not for the post, rather for being pictured on her Facebook in her Bartow Police uniform, which is against the department’s social media policy.

All of News Channel 8’s requests were turned to the city attorney Sean Parker, who declined to comment, other than to say the matter is closed.

He also said the basis of the discipline was her violation of the social media policy, wearing her uniform in a photo on social media, not the comment.

Arribas has been with the department for ten years. She is currently a patrol and training officer.

