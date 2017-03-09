Polk County teen sent to juvenile facility for killing mother’s boyfriend

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A 15-year-old central Florida boy will spend at least two years in a high-risk juvenile facility for fatally shooting his mother’s live-in boyfriend during a confrontation.

The Ledger reports that the teen was sentenced as a juvenile Wednesday after pleading no contest to manslaughter. After leaving the juvenile facility, he will serve conditional release until he’s 21.

The teen old authorities last month that 37-year-old Paul Gregg Jr. began yelling at the teen’s mother and threatening her when they returned home from dinner. He said he was worried that Gregg might hurt her, so he retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun from his room. When Gregg went to the master bedroom, where several guns were kept, authorities say the teen shot Gregg in the back, killing him. The teen left the home, and his mother called 911.

