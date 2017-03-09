Plane skids off runway at St. Pete airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane skidded off the runway at the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg on Thursday, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the site of a single engine aircraft, which had skidded of the runway and slid into the grass.

Only the plane was hurt—it’s landing gear collapsed.

The pilot, who was the sole person on board reported no injuries.

