Pit bull returned to owner after mauling Lakeland Electric worker

LAKELAND, Florida – What would you do if you saw two stout, 60-pound dogs racing toward you? It’s happening in one Bay Area city. Dangerous dogs are on a mission to maul – running rampant.

And, they have.

It’s happened not once, but twice in less than a year.

Just a few weeks ago, a city employee was mauled by two pit bulls tearing at her arms and legs.  She was convinced she’d die that day before a county deputy shot the dog.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, this doggie duo has done this sort of thing before.

Nearly the same scenario played out months earlier. The same dogs, the same neighborhood.  The homeowner told News Channel 8 she was traumatized.

“The teeth were scraping my pant legs. I could feel her teeth on my pant leg,” her voice quivered. “Now, this other woman was attacked. It’s my worst nightmare.”  The homeowner warned animal control it would happen again.

She was right.

Months later, that city worker suffered a savage attack. Even though one of the dogs was shot by a deputy to save the employee’s life, the other dog who attacked her still remains.

So, after such a vicious attack – why was that problem pit bull allowed go home, back to the same neighborhood?  The dog was returned to his owner.

Neighbors tell us enough is enough.  They claim animal control isn’t helping.  They admit they’re so terrified, they called 8 on Your Side for help.

You won’t believe the answer 8 on Your Side got.  It’s got everything to do with a doggie criminal record. Our Melanie Michael is on the case tonight in Lakeland at 11 p.m.

