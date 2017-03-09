PHOTOS: Tampa police searching for man who carjacked woman

By Published:
The Tampa Police Department released these surveillance images of the carjacking suspect.
The Tampa Police Department released these surveillance images of the carjacking suspect.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police hope surveillance photos will help find a man who carjacked a woman in Tampa.

Investigators say a man persuaded a woman to give him a ride from the Huracan Supermarket at 402 Sligh Ave. E. to an alley near the Coastal Gas Station at 3115 Nebraska Ave. N.

When they arrived, the suspect took the keys from the ignition.  He also took the victim’s wallet and pushed her out of the vehicle.

The man took off with the woman’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Tampa Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s