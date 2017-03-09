PHOTOS: Tampa police searching for man who carjacked woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police hope surveillance photos will help find a man who carjacked a woman in Tampa.

Investigators say a man persuaded a woman to give him a ride from the Huracan Supermarket at 402 Sligh Ave. E. to an alley near the Coastal Gas Station at 3115 Nebraska Ave. N.

When they arrived, the suspect took the keys from the ignition. He also took the victim’s wallet and pushed her out of the vehicle.

The man took off with the woman’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Tampa Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

