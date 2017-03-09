Paycheck mixup may force Sarasota Police officers to give money back to city

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Sarasota police officers brought home fatter paychecks over the last three years due to a payroll mistake.

Now the union says those officers will need to pay this money back.

The Southwest Florida Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association says around 25 officers were given too much money in their paychecks.

In a letter to the city, the PBA explained that after a recent collective bargaining agreement between the City and the PBA, some officers were given retroactive wage increases dating back to October 2014.

However some of the calculations were inaccurate which resulted in some officers getting over paid and others being under-paid.

The Union has asked the officers to refrain from making large purchases. Union officials also want to meet with city payroll officials to study each individual officer’s situation.

The Union is asking the city to not make any attempt at this time to recoup the extra wages given to these officers.

The PBA wants to work with the city to develop a plan to repay the city to extra money that was handed out.

