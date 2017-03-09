Operation Shower surprises 28 military moms-to-be

TAMPA, FL. — Dozens of extra special expectant moms from MacDill Air Force Base and the US Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater were treated to an extravagant baby shower, full of surprises. All of the moms-to-be are in the Air Force or Coast Guard or their spouses or partners are active duty members.

The colorful occasion was put together by Operation Shower, a non-profit dedicated to pampering military mothers. Since it was founded 10 years ago, more than 4,000 military moms have been treated to a day that’s all about them.

“A lot of times the partners serving overseas get a lot of thanks, but the families left behind get a little forgotten about,” says Amy Belle Isle, Chief Creative Officer for Operation Shower.

Senior Airman Christine Colon is expecting a baby girl in May, and was overwhelmed by gifts for her child.

“I was really surprised with the support they are bringing to the community. I didn’t expect to get this much but it was really rewarding and I feel very humbled,” she said.

Operation Shower was founded in 2007 when LeAnn Morrissey had the idea to send a “baby shower in a box” to four expectant military moms whose partners were deployed at the time. The support she received during the process of putting the boxes together, the gratitude of the mothers and the morale boost for the fathers were all LeAnn needed to realize that this was something worth doing again and again. Soon after, Operation Shower hosted its first unit-wide baby shower at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

Wednesday’s Operation Shower was its first celebration in the Tampa Bay area, and was coordinated in conjunction with the PGA Tour Wives Association and the Valspar Championship. News Channel 8’s Meredyth Censullo served as the emcee for the event.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories