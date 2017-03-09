Nikita Kucherov scores twice, Lightning beat Wild 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night.

Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves for the Lightning. He’s 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.

Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild’s second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild’s streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.

