New Year’s Eve hit-and-run suspect captured in Ruskin

The Florida Highway Patrol

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) —The Florida Highway Patrol has finally captured a driver in connection with a New Year’s Eve hit and run that critically injured a 13-year-old boy, all thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Jorge Soria, age unknown, was located this morning at 302 24th St. SE. in Ruskin, Fla, where he was arrested.

Investigators say last New Year’s Eve, Soria was seen traveling south on US-41 when another vehicle crossed his path and blocked him from seeing 13-year-old Cameron Fuller  on his bicycle.

Soria’s vehicle collided with Fuller and left him for dead.

Fuller was later airlifted to Tampa in critical condition.

“I had bad road rash, a damaged kidney, head damage, had to get staples and stitches,” he told WFLA last month.  

When we last spoke with Cameron, he was at home recovering in a neck brace after spending more than a month at the hospital.

 

