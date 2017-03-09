NC teen accused of beheading mom was recently released from mental health facility

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen who was is accused of beheading his mom on Monday was released from a mental health facility less a week before the killing, a family friend said.

Miriam Banegas, a longtime friend of the Funes-Machado family, said she is heartbroken over the loss of Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada and concerned for the woman’s son, Oliver, who is accused in the killing.

“He did it with his hands, but he didn’t do it with his heart. Like it was a product of something else,” Banegas said Wednesday through a translator.

The home where it happened was called a “gruesome scene” by Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

On Wednesday night, the first responders who worked the crime scene on Morgan Drive near Zebulon gathered for group counseling, officials said.

“It takes a toll on them and we try to offer them some assistance,” Winstead said.

A special team from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is providing the session.

Winstead said the mother was decapitated and her face and body were mutilated.

“It’s very important that they can get in there and get their feelings out and what’s bothering them, so they can come back to work and not have those problems on their shoulders,” Winstead said.

