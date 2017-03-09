Authorities search for missing endangered Parrish man

By Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Manatee County detectives are searching for a 25 year-old Parrish man who could be in danger.

Jonathan Krainin was last seen around 11:00 pm on March 4th at a friend’s residence on 221 19th St. West in Sarasota.

He spoke with an acquaintance on the phone shortly after midnight.

His current location and condition are unknown, but those who last saw Krainin described him as acting irrational and extremely paranoid.

He had recently lost his job and ended a relationship. He had a history of depression.

Police say Krainin has a 2010 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

 

