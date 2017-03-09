Kristin Chenoweth reschedules concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday night’s Kristin Chenoweth concert at the Ruth Eckerd Hall has been pushed back due to scheduling conflicts.

The new date is Friday, April 7 at 8 pm. ‘

Tickets for the affected date will be honored on the new date.

A limited number of seats priced at $100, $75, $60 and $45 are available at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office.

The office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and one hour before show time.

