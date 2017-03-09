Kristin Chenoweth reschedules concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday night’s Kristin Chenoweth concert at the Ruth Eckerd Hall has been pushed back due to scheduling conflicts.
The new date is Friday, April 7 at 8 pm. ‘
Tickets for the affected date will be honored on the new date.
A limited number of seats priced at $100, $75, $60 and $45 are available at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office.
The office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and one hour before show time.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
- Cops: Sarasota duo struck man with car, then beat him with a stick
- Bloomingdale Library attacker Kendrick Morris resentenced to life in prison
- Casey Anthony speaks for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death
- Inspectors find 4 skimmers in Pinellas during pre-Spring Break sweep
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffett launches Fla. retirement village
- Toddler found in car with dead father outside grocery store