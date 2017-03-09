Kendrick Morris to get new sentence in brutal Bloomingdale Library rape, attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man convicted of raping and brutally beating a teenager outside a Hillsborough County library could get a break on his 65-year prison sentence today.
Kendrick Morris violently raped and attacked high school senior Queena Vuong outside the Bloomingdale Library in 2008.
The young woman had a promising future. She planned to attend the University of Florida that Fall, but the attack left her with life-altering injuries. Vuong is paralyzed, blind, and can not speak. She requires full-time care.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that lengthy sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional. Now, Morris will gets a new sentence. He could get a lesser sentence, a higher sentence, or even life in prison.
Vuong’s family told News Channel 8 they want Morris to get life in prison, because Queena will never get a re-do in life.
News Channel 8 will be at the re-sentencing hearing today. We’ll bring you updates as we get them.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
- Cops: Sarasota duo struck man with car, then beat him with a stick
- Temple Terrace ‘house of horrors’ has rats running into nearby homes
- Casey Anthony speaks for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death
- Inspectors find 4 skimmers in Pinellas during pre-Spring Break sweep
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffett launches Fla. retirement village
- Toddler found in car with dead father outside grocery store
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories