Kendrick Morris to get new sentence in brutal Bloomingdale Library rape, attack

By Published: Updated:
Kendrick Morris, 2015 Hillsborough County Jail booking photo
Queena Vuong at a 2014 fundraiser.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man convicted of raping and brutally beating a teenager outside a Hillsborough County library could get a break on his 65-year prison sentence today.

Kendrick Morris violently raped and attacked high school senior Queena Vuong outside the Bloomingdale Library in 2008.

The young woman had a promising future. She planned to attend the University of Florida that Fall, but the attack left her with life-altering injuries. Vuong is paralyzed, blind, and can not speak. She requires full-time care.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that lengthy sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional. Now, Morris will gets a new sentence. He could get a lesser sentence, a higher sentence, or even life in prison.

Vuong’s family told News Channel 8 they want Morris to get life in prison, because Queena will never get a re-do in life.

News Channel 8 will be at the re-sentencing hearing today. We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s