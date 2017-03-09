Kendrick Morris to get new sentence in brutal Bloomingdale Library rape, attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man convicted of raping and brutally beating a teenager outside a Hillsborough County library could get a break on his 65-year prison sentence today.

Kendrick Morris violently raped and attacked high school senior Queena Vuong outside the Bloomingdale Library in 2008.

The young woman had a promising future. She planned to attend the University of Florida that Fall, but the attack left her with life-altering injuries. Vuong is paralyzed, blind, and can not speak. She requires full-time care.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that lengthy sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional. Now, Morris will gets a new sentence. He could get a lesser sentence, a higher sentence, or even life in prison.

Vuong’s family told News Channel 8 they want Morris to get life in prison, because Queena will never get a re-do in life.

News Channel 8 will be at the re-sentencing hearing today. We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

