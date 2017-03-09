Headlines: Library attacker resentenced, Teen accused of beheading mom, Eaglet leaves nest

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, March 9, 2017.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Only a 10 percent rain chance for the afternoon and early evening! See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Bloomingdale Library attacker Kendrick Morris resentenced to life in prison
Pinellas road rage victim says Trump bumper sticker prompted brutal attack
PHOTOS: Tampa police searching for man who carjacked woman
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says he won’t run for governor
NC teen accused of beheading mom was recently released from mental health facility
Cops & Witnesses: Brothers kissed each other, hit woman during naked rampage
DON’T MISS IT
Child crashes weather report, forecasts ‘farts and toots’
Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe live stream gives birth
WATCH LIVE: Eaglet E9 leaves the nest!