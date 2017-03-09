Headlines: Library attacker resentenced, Teen accused of beheading mom, Eaglet leaves nest

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, March 9, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Bloomingdale Library attacker Kendrick Morris resentenced to life in prison

Pinellas road rage victim says Trump bumper sticker prompted brutal attack

PHOTOS: Tampa police searching for man who carjacked woman

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says he won’t run for governor

NC teen accused of beheading mom was recently released from mental health facility

Cops & Witnesses: Brothers kissed each other, hit woman during naked rampage

DON’T MISS IT

Child crashes weather report, forecasts ‘farts and toots’

Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe live stream gives birth

WATCH LIVE: Eaglet E9 leaves the nest!

 

