Georgia man hires 8 dancers, holds them captive in million dollar home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WFLA) — A Georgia man was arrested for holding 8 dancers hostage inside his million dollar home in Sandy Springs.

Kenndric Roberts, 33 was charged with false imprisonment and human trafficking

According to police, a woman called 911 asking for help. She said she and other women were being held against their will and were forced to dance for money.

The victim told police she met Roberts on the dating site Seeking Arrangements, which connects wealthy men to “sugar babies.”

She said Roberts told the dancers they could leave, but threatened to kill them if they actually did.

He was armed.

Officers arrived to the home to find the eight women and escorted them away from the scene.

Roberts waived his initial court appearance on Thursday morning, according to reports.

 

