Fourth graders grow lettuce for sea turtles at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Budding young scientists at a Clearwater elementary school have been growing hydroponic lettuce for two sea turtles at the at the city’s aquarium.

“I’m so happy they were eating up the lettuce we worked so hard on,” said Alec Alarakhia, a student at St. Paul’s elementary school.

Alarkhia and his classmates managed to keep the lettuce fresh and in good condition for resident turtles Stubby and Titus.

“We had a problem with rats, and so we had to make cages and put it over the buckets so they wouldn’t be able to get to the lettuce, or else the turtles wouldn’t be able to eat it,” said another student Stella Ritter.

It took them six weeks to grow the lettuce.

On Wednesday, the students arrived to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to bring home the harvest.

“The amount of lettuce this group brought for us here was enough not only to feed a couple of the turtles they were able to witness eat the food, but it’s able to feed all of our green sea turtles throughout the entire day and possibly even into tomorrow,” said Devon Francke, who supervises sea turtle rehabilitation at the aquarium.

The aquarium says gestures like these could save them a ton of money on expenses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories