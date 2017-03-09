Former Florida lawmaker charged with misusing campaign funds

Florida House of Representatives

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former Florida lawmaker Dwayne Taylor has been charged with wire fraud in an indictment that alleges he misused campaign funds.

The nine-count indictment made public on Thursday accuses Taylor of withdrawing money from his campaign fund and depositing that same amount in his personal bank accounts.

The federal indictment in Orlando says Taylor used the campaign money for personal expenses and then submitted false campaign expenditure reports to the state of Florida.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a return of the $62,000 they say Taylor obtained.

Taylor, a Democrat, represented a Daytona Beach House district from 2008 until last year when he made an unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress.

Court records showed no attorney for 49-year-old Taylor.

No one answered the phone at a number listed for Taylor in public records.

 

