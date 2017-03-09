Florida foster children may have witnessed teen hang herself on Facebook

Associated Press Published:
Facebook
Facebook (AP Image)

MIAMI (AP) – Florida Department of Children & Families lawyers told a judge they made a “simple mistake” when they gave her incorrect information about the welfare of foster children who may have witnessed a teen hang herself on Facebook live.

Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia had ordered the agency to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court over a mix-up in identifying a girl who was in the home Jan. 22 when 14-year-old Naika Venant died.

The Miami Herald reports the judge didn’t announce her intentions after Wednesday’s hearing.

In a Feb. 28 order, she threatened to possibly jail the agency’s top Miami attorney. Attorneys said the children are getting the services they need and that the agency never meant to mislead the judge.

