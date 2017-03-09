Firestone Grand Prix returns to St. Pete for 13th year

Jamel Lanee' By Published:
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2016

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -The Firestone Grand Prix is back for the 13th year in St. Petersburg.

It’s a weekend long event featuring more than a dozen races and family fun events.

Thursday, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman raised the Grand Prix Flag at the steps of City Hall to kick off the event.

Mayor Kriseman said the Grand Prix brings an economic boost to city.

Nearly a dozen restaurants, businesses and hotels close to the track benefit from its proximity.

Owners said they look forward to the races, because they draw a huge crowd.

Thousands of race fans attend the event every year.

The races start Friday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s