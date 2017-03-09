Firestone Grand Prix returns to St. Pete for 13th year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -The Firestone Grand Prix is back for the 13th year in St. Petersburg.
It’s a weekend long event featuring more than a dozen races and family fun events.
Thursday, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman raised the Grand Prix Flag at the steps of City Hall to kick off the event.
Mayor Kriseman said the Grand Prix brings an economic boost to city.
Nearly a dozen restaurants, businesses and hotels close to the track benefit from its proximity.
Owners said they look forward to the races, because they draw a huge crowd.
Thousands of race fans attend the event every year.
The races start Friday morning.
