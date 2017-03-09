Fajita Stew from Publix Aprons

Fajita Stew with Cilantro-Lime Romaine Salad
Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – about 3 1/2 hours (Makes 4 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with steamed vegetables and Key lime pie for dessert.
This is like momma’s beef stew but with a little Latin flare.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 1/2 lb chuck steak, thinly sliced
Produce
5 limes, for juice
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
1 lb precut fresh peppers and onions
2 tablespoons chunky garlic paste
6 cups romaine salad greens
8 oz prediced fresh tomatoes (1 1/4 cups)
Dairy
1/2 cup sour cream
Dry Grocery
2 cups beef broth (or stock)
2 cups tortilla chips
1 tablespoon ground cumin
From Your Pantry
1 cup white rice
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup flour
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare stew and begin to cook (20 minutes)
Let stew cook (up to 3 hours)
Prepare suggested sides and complete stew; serve (30 minutes)
