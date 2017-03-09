Fajita Stew from Publix Aprons

Fajita Stew with Cilantro-Lime Romaine Salad

Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – about 3 1/2 hours (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables and Key lime pie for dessert.

This is like momma’s beef stew but with a little Latin flare.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb chuck steak, thinly sliced

Produce

5 limes, for juice

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

1 lb precut fresh peppers and onions

2 tablespoons chunky garlic paste

6 cups romaine salad greens

8 oz prediced fresh tomatoes (1 1/4 cups)

Dairy

1/2 cup sour cream

Dry Grocery

2 cups beef broth (or stock)

2 cups tortilla chips

1 tablespoon ground cumin

From Your Pantry

1 cup white rice

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup flour

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare stew and begin to cook (20 minutes)

Let stew cook (up to 3 hours)

Prepare suggested sides and complete stew; serve (30 minutes)

