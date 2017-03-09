Environmentalists sue over Florida chicken plant’s pollution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Environmental groups have filed suit against a large chicken processing plant in north Florida, alleging the facility is illegally polluting the Suwannee River.

Environment Florida and the Sierra Club filed a complaint alleging violations of the Clean Water Act on Thursday in federal court in Jacksonville.

The suit accuses the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. of violating clean water laws by sending more polluted wastewater into the river than the facility is permitted to discharge.

The plant cuts up and packages chickens for retail sale.

In a statement, Pilgrim’s Pride says it takes the allegations seriously and that the problems highlighted in the suit were discovered and reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection by the company.

Company spokesman Cameron Bruett says corrective actions have already been implemented.

