Deputies search for two suspects in connection with Lutz sports complex break-in

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals in connection with a burglary at the Oscar Cooler Sports Complex in Lutz.

It happened on Wednesday at 4:05 pm.

Authorities say two suspects pryed their way into a concession stand and office and storage space using a crowbar.

They stole nearly $1,000 in cash, $1,000 worth of sporting equipment and $1,500 in food and caused nearly $2,000 in property damage.

The suspects loaded the items into an unknown vehicle parked on the west side of Crooked Lane.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

