Buccaneers re-sign Chris Conte, Jacquizz Rodgers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed safety Chris Conte and running back Jacquizz Rodgers, the team announced Thursday.

Conte played for the Buccaneers the past two seasons, starting 24 of 28 games, with 142 tackles and four interceptions.

Conte was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers played 10 games for the Buccaneers after joining the team in week two of last season.

He led the team with a career-high 560 rushing yards, including a pair of 100-yard games.

Rodgers entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011.

The new league year officially began at 4 p.m. Thursday. Teams were able to begin contract talks with unrestricted free agent players as of Tuesday.

