Buccaneers agree to multi-year deal with WR DeSean Jackson

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a multi-year contract.

Jackson spent the past three seasons with the Washington Redskins, and six season before that with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Desean is exactly the type of dynamic playmaker we have been targeting for our offense,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter.

“Desean brings a veteran presence and a big-play mentality that fits in perfectly with our offensive philosophy. He is a tough-minded competitor who has the game-breaking speed and pass-catching ability that stretches the defense and creates matchup problems.”

Jackson entered the league as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2008 NFL Draft.

