Billy the therapy ‘unicorn’ stops by TGH to spread cheer

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Children in Tampa General Hospital got a surprise on Thursday.

Billy the “unicorn” stopped by the children’s floor of the hospital to spread a little happiness.

Kids were able to pet Billy and touch his horn to make a wish.

Billy is actually a “therapy unicorn” from Unicorn Hugs, who along with his “fairy” Brittany Beard, visit hospitals to spread cheer.

“It’s difficult, but it’s also incredible for me to see their faces when we walk into the room with a unicorn,” said Beard.  “Many people haven’t met a unicorn.  It’s touching and it makes you appreciate what you have and it’s amazing to be able to spread the magic.”

Beard also gave the kids “unicorn gems” to place under their pillows to have unicorn dreams.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s