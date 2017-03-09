Billy the therapy ‘unicorn’ stops by TGH to spread cheer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Children in Tampa General Hospital got a surprise on Thursday.

Billy the “unicorn” stopped by the children’s floor of the hospital to spread a little happiness.

Kids were able to pet Billy and touch his horn to make a wish.

Billy is actually a “therapy unicorn” from Unicorn Hugs, who along with his “fairy” Brittany Beard, visit hospitals to spread cheer.

“It’s difficult, but it’s also incredible for me to see their faces when we walk into the room with a unicorn,” said Beard. “Many people haven’t met a unicorn. It’s touching and it makes you appreciate what you have and it’s amazing to be able to spread the magic.”

Beard also gave the kids “unicorn gems” to place under their pillows to have unicorn dreams.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories