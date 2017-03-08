Wildfire shuts down large stretch of I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A large stretch of I-75 is shut down today as officials monitor a wildfire burning in the area.

The highway is blocked off between mile markers 101 and 96.

It will remain closed between exits 101 and 90 into tomorrow.

The Florida Highway Patrol has asked motorists to drive carefully and find an alternative route of travel if in the area.

DETOUR ROUTES:

Eastbound traffic should take Exit 101 (County Road 951) to US 41(Tamiami Trail). Take a left onto eastbound US 41. Travel eastbound to SR 29. Turn left onto northbound SR 29. Take northbound SR 29 to I-75. Turn right onto the eastbound I-75 entrance ramp.

Westbound traffic should take Exit 80 (State Road 29) north to be able to head northbound. To travel southbound towards Naples, take SR 29 to US 41 (Tamiami Trail). Turn right onto US 41.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories