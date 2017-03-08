University of Michigan mens’ basketball team’s airplane runs off runway

By Published:
Emergency personnel examine a charter plane that was carrying members of the University of Michigan men's basketball team that was involved in an accident at Willow Run Airport, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Ypsilanti, Mich. The plane slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff in high winds, causing extensive damage to the aircraft. The team said everyone aboard was safe. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten conference tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Melanie Maxwell/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The plane carrying the Michigan men’s basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage. The team said everyone aboard was safe.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff “was aborted” on a day marked by high winds and “after strong braking,” the plane slid off the runway and “sustained extensive damage.”

The team manager tweeted a brief video suggesting the plane skidded through a fence, across an access road and off a low embankment.

Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

