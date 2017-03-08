UF’s newly-elected student body president arrested knocking over bikes in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) —The University of Florida’s newly elected student body president was arrested after police say he drunkenly knocked over two Harley-Davidson motorcycles in Key West.

William Smith Meyers, 22 was seen pushing over parked scooters and motorcycles 400 block of William Street.

After several failed attempts to get on the bikes, a witness says Meyers grew frustrated and pushed the bikes to the pavement.

He was reportedly so intoxicated, he didn’t remember coming down to Key West for spring break, according to arresting officers.

He told the police investigating the incident that island-goers did not know how to ride bicycles and he wanted to home.

Two black Harley-Davidson bikes were damaged with scratches on the handlebars. One of the bikes had scratches on its saddlebag.

The arresting officer left his business card on each bike in an effort to reach the owners and arrested Meyers on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal damage between $200 and $1,000.

The student was taken into custody at the Stock Island Detention Center and left on a a $328 bond.

As student body president, Meyers is expected to represented more than 52,000 students and is the only student on the school’s Board of Trustees.

