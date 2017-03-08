Two students arrested in plot to bomb Newsome High School

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) —Two Lithia high school students were arrested on Wednesday for plotting to bomb their school’s campus, according to authorities.

The juveniles were seen drawing a diagram that pictured a bomb inside the Newsome High courtyard area.

The diagram was discovered at a McDonald’s nearby along with a manual for an unknown firearm.

After viewing the diagram, a witness was concerned someone had placed or planned to place a bomb on the school’s campus and contacted the authorities.

Surveillance video confirmed the identified students drew the diagram.

Authorities located the young men, ages 15 and 16, who confessed to creating the diagram and leaving it on the table.

Both juveniles were taken into custody to face felony bomb threat charges.

