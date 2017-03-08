Threat of wildfires keeps Tampa Bay area on high alert

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Unusually warm and dry spring conditions are keeping fire officials in the Tampa Bay area on alert, watching for wildfires.

Florida is facing a fire emergency right now, with dozens of wildfires burning across the state. March through May is peak fire season, and this year has already been a busy one.

The Lakeland division of the Florida Forest Service is working around the clock in case any fires ignite in our area.

Right now, there are more than fifty fires all throughout the state, and Kawika Baiely with the Florida Forest Service says that number won’t change soon.

“For this to improve we’re going to need rainfall and that’s not predicted throughout the spring.”

That makes conditions for firefighters unfavorable, and it’s keeping the foresters on their toes.

“The first thing we do in the morning is have our fire crews check the equipment and make sure it is fire ready. Our dispatch center calls into each of the fire crews and make sure they’re available for assignment, and then from there depending on the fire conditions, we make our assignments.”

The massive wildfire in Indian Lake Estates was a few weeks ago, but it’s still one that’s demanding time and attention.

“We want to make sure that fire is completely out before we close it. So we have crews out there every day checking that fire.”

Crews are on standby just waiting for the next one to ignite.

“We’re going to continue to have fires from this time until June most likely because June is when we’ll get some rain.”

In the meantime, firefighters are asking you to use your common sense.

“If you decide to have a campfire, if you decide to do any burning behind your house, make sure you’re there, you’re present, you have a way to extinguish that fire if conditions start getting windy or bad.”

You can see all active wildfires here.

