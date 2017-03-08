Tap water runs pink in Canada town

ONOWAY, Canada (WFLA) – Residents of a town in Canada got a surprise Monday morning when their tap water was running pink.
Onoway Mayor Dale Krasnow said in a statement that the town’s Public Works Department washed filters at a water treatment plant on Monday.
Krasnow said it appears a value may have stuck, allowing potassium permanganate to get into the sump reservoir, then into the town’s water distribution system, coloring the water pink.
“I won’t chance drinking it,” said Onoway resident Victoria Van Zanten in a Facebook message.
Krasnow’s statement said the reservoir was drained and distribution lines were flushed through the town.
Alberta Health Services advised officials that there was never a public health risk to Canadians.
Van Zanten did say her water is now running clear.
