Table 19 and Wedding Etiquette

Ex-maid of honor Eloise – having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text – decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19.  The movie is in theaters now.

Don’t forget to pick-up “Everyday Etiquette” by Patricia Rossi

