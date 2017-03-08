Table 19 and Wedding Etiquette

Ex-maid of honor Eloise – having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text – decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. The movie is in theaters now.

