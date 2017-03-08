Suicidal man leads deputies on chase, dies after car rolls over

By Published:
Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is dead after he led authorities on a chase and crashed into two separate vehicles.

It happened on the southbound lane of US Hwy 37, between Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Thompson Nursery Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene to find man, who was reportedly suicidal.

When they approached the man sitting in his truck, he fled southbound on the highway and slammed into two separate vehicles, sending at least one person to the hospital.

To stop the man, deputies utilized the precision immobilization technique, a pursuit tactic that causes a fleeing driver to lose control and stop.

As a result, the truck left the highway and flipped over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

He was airlifted to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

His name has not been released pending notification of kin.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s