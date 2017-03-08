Suicidal man leads deputies on chase, dies after car rolls over

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is dead after he led authorities on a chase and crashed into two separate vehicles.

It happened on the southbound lane of US Hwy 37, between Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Thompson Nursery Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene to find man, who was reportedly suicidal.

When they approached the man sitting in his truck, he fled southbound on the highway and slammed into two separate vehicles, sending at least one person to the hospital.

To stop the man, deputies utilized the precision immobilization technique, a pursuit tactic that causes a fleeing driver to lose control and stop.

As a result, the truck left the highway and flipped over.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

He was airlifted to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

His name has not been released pending notification of kin.

